I have been trying

To get an appointment with a GP

But in the middle of a pandemic

My case is not considered an emergency

You see, I have some spots on my face

Like women do

And sometimes men too

Not serious enough

To pay attention to

Till she pointed them out in 2016

Said I carried them around all the time

Like they were my babies

And it would pain me to part ways

I laughed it off then

After all, what are we

Without a sense of humour

The second time, she popped them

Three in one go, till blood oozed

The skin experts say to leave the pimple alone

But I was sure she knew better

The third time she said

I walked around like a leprosy patient

‘With all that on your face’

That is when I dialled the GP for the first time

Who put me on the pill

Which cleared my skin

But my body bloated

And my mood hurtled

Bread, dairy, rice and sugar

Were struck off the shopping list

Salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide and tea tree oil were added

Thank goodness for the lockdown and social distancing

I haven’t seen her in weeks

The mask causes more breakouts, actually

But with half my face covered, I feel safe

And not just from the virus

Soon, it will be time to meet again

The mask will have to come off

But maybe I don’t need pills and potions

Maybe I just need to say goodbye

