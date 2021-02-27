Debunking Myths About Aromanticism

It is a common notion that the heights of human intimacy is experienced within romantic and sexual relationships. However, either forms of attraction can exist without the other, and they are not always expected to go hand in hand.

Aromantic is a term that is usually used to identify someone who feels little to no romantic attraction. There are a lot of false notions about aromanticism because its narrative lacks visibility and representation. So we thought we should clear the air about some of the most common myths: