Navigating Straight Passing Relationships

A relationship is referred to as being ‘straight passing’ when even though one or more people in it are queer, their romantic and sexual identities are often perceived by others to be heteroromantic and heterosexual. This can occur, for example, when a cis, bi man is dating a cis, pan woman or when a cis, queer woman is dating a cis, straight man. While the social perception of being in a ‘straight’ relationship does give couples and individuals access to certain privileges, the mass media myth of your sexuality being defined in terms of the other- who you love, or desire, or are different from, for example- can make navigating this relationship space tough when you are queer. Here are a few steps that you can take:

Legal and mental health resources that you can access.