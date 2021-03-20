Bindaas And Besharam: Suggestions For Your First Pleasure Investment

Here’s a quick guide to 6 basic buys for those of you with vulvas, or with partners who have one.

TW: Mention of sex and discussion about sex toys

As adults we often forget play time. We seem to think we don’t need toys because now we have the ‘real deal’, but toys help us keep our imaginations wild and hearts young. Some of them, if you’re looking in the right places, can even bring you pleasures that take you past the confines of reality. Alternatively, you can also dial it up along with a willing playmate.

At the workshop and bar night in Bengaluru, we heard (and overheard) some of you wondering how to go about shopping for sex toys. Here’s a quick guide to 6 basic buys for those of you with vulvas, or with partners who have one.

Toys for the rookie explorer:

Super Rechargeable Bullet Vibe

We all need a place to start when exploring self-pleasure, and for most of us that’s a good ol’ trusty bullet. Equipped with a PowerBullet motor, this one has 4 speeds and 5 patterns of vibration that you can play around with for upto 2 hours! What’s even better is that you can use it in the shower thanks to its waterproof shell.

Satisfyer One Night Stand Stimulator

If you have never tried a clitoral stimulator before and want a trial run, this satisfier with a lifespan of 90 minutes is your best bet. The toy is made of medical-grade silicone and snuggles up to the clitoris. Once in the desired position, it is ready to be turned on to one of its 4 pressure-wave settings, which imitates a sucking motion.

The best part is that you will no regret taking it to bed the morning after.

For discreet pleasures:

Screaming O Screamin’ Demon Vibe

With horns like a devil’s, this mini-vibrator gets straight to the point. And by point, I mean those erogenous zones that demand extra attention and fondling. Once its 3-speed motor gets buzzing, you point its strategically-positioned pleasure bead wherever you catch its vibe.

Screaming O Vibrating Lipstick

What better way to get that flushed look on your face than to excuse yourself to the “powder room” and stick one to your lips. With its soft flex tip, this handy vibrator will slip right into your purse or pocket without as much as a peep! With an uncompromising motor and upto 4 modes, all you have to do is pop in a couple of batteries and you’re ready to go!

A little extra:

Orgie Orgasm Drops Vibe for Clitoral Arousal

There are over 8000 nerve endings at the tip of the clitoris, making it a highly sensitive part of the body. Add to that 1 or 2 drops of this all-natural potion, and you will amp up all the feels down there even more! Whether it is because you’re struggling with clitoral arousal or simply want to spice things up, this aphrodisiac seems to be straight out of the folklore.

Amorelie Flower Petals Silicone Lubricant

If you’re worried about allergies, rest assured, this silicone-based lubricant will go easy on you. What’s more is that it is long-lasting and does not usually require re-application, making it a friction-free experience in more ways than one. For those of you who like floral scents, this could quickly become your go-to. Pair it with latex condoms for smooth penetration.