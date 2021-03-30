Char of my burnt heart— Makes watery her eyes Tears skittering down on her hot cheeks I long to but cannot wipe

I had given you everything

Just not my name

And whatever it was between us

Thrilling, wonderful and divine

Your memory is like a little girl

Peeping in my room, from behind—

the door

Where I sit and work

And since I cannot play with her

I have to write—

each time she smiles

Runs around my house

Giggles and cries

Char of my burnt heart—

Makes watery her eyes

Tears skittering down on her hot cheeks

I long to but cannot wipe

But darling, someone will!

Someone who can tell their name to you

Unlike me shuddering at every letter

I spell from my name one by one

—Someone

who wont make you guess or plead or fight

Someone brave, someone nice