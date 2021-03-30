Personal Stories

Someone Nice

Posted by Posted on Mar 30 2021 Leave a comment

Char of my burnt heart—
Makes watery her eyes
Tears skittering down on her hot cheeks
I long to but cannot wipe

I had given you everything
Just not my name
And whatever it was between us
Thrilling, wonderful and divine

Your memory is like a little girl
Peeping in my room, from behind—
the door
Where I sit and work
And since I cannot play with her
I have to write—
each time she smiles

Runs around my house
Giggles and cries

Char of my burnt heart—
Makes watery her eyes
Tears skittering down on her hot cheeks
I long to but cannot wipe

But darling, someone will!
Someone who can tell their name to you

Unlike me shuddering at every letter
I spell from my name one by one

—Someone
who wont make you guess or plead or fight
Someone brave, someone nice

Tags

Share

About the guest author

Clandestiny

Related posts

Ad / Advertise here

Community

Meet fellow Gaysi's, get advice, ask questions, debate.

Recent posts