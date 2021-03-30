I had given you everything
Just not my name
And whatever it was between us
Thrilling, wonderful and divine
Your memory is like a little girl
Peeping in my room, from behind—
the door
Where I sit and work
And since I cannot play with her
I have to write—
each time she smiles
Runs around my house
Giggles and cries
Char of my burnt heart—
Makes watery her eyes
Tears skittering down on her hot cheeks
I long to but cannot wipe
But darling, someone will!
Someone who can tell their name to you
Unlike me shuddering at every letter
I spell from my name one by one
—Someone
who wont make you guess or plead or fight
Someone brave, someone nice
