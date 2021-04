Words Of Passion

Does she know what she makes me feel?

Every time she texts a hi

Every time she blinks

Every time she slightly smiles

Every time she blows a kiss

Does she know what she makes me feel?

Her little things

Her touch

Her voice

Her laugh

Does she know what she makes me feel?

The way she is shy

The way she obsesses

The way she loves

The way she looks at me

Does she know what she makes me feel?

The moods of her hair

The moves of her lips

The bites of her lips

The touch of her toes

Does she know what she makes me feel?

Does she know what she makes me feel?

Does she know what she makes me feel?

Does she?

Please tell me.

Does she?

Related