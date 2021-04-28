Memories Of Her

Defenceless against a civil war A pool of memories empties over Each corner, ceiling, cleavage cut open Your grateful smile, a touch and A playful chuckle that colours, Here, manifests itself on a 2 am shadow A still fan, dropping lights And frozen fires.

