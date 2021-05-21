Personal Stories

Dear You

You, a stranger miles away.
I won’t romanticize this feeling that I felt,
I just like being liked.

Thoughts engulfing the dark
Voices echoing insults,
Smiles turning to snarky remarks.
The screen on my phone blinks.
A comment, from you.

You, a stranger miles away.
I won’t romanticize this feeling that I felt,
I just like being liked.

I was always jealous of people like you.
For knowing, just the right words to say.
For knowing, just how much to feel.
And for knowing, just how to love.

I do not know why
This matters so much,
This, you, commenting on every post I post.

You don’t even know me.
You don’t know about
the bodies I have buried.
You don’t know about
the words on my skin.
You don’t know about
the blood I scrubbed off the bathroom floor.

Yet, I always come back to this,
you commenting on every post I post.

Lakshanya

An emotional shipwreck trying to make sense of the world around. She has one foot firmly placed inside the closet and the other is dangling mid-air. She believes in equality and supports her cat in all his endeavours.

