You, a stranger miles away. I won’t romanticize this feeling that I felt, I just like being liked.

Thoughts engulfing the dark

Voices echoing insults,

Smiles turning to snarky remarks.

The screen on my phone blinks.

A comment, from you.

I was always jealous of people like you.

For knowing, just the right words to say.

For knowing, just how much to feel.

And for knowing, just how to love.

I do not know why

This matters so much,

This, you, commenting on every post I post.

You don’t even know me.

You don’t know about

the bodies I have buried.

You don’t know about

the words on my skin.

You don’t know about

the blood I scrubbed off the bathroom floor.

Yet, I always come back to this,

you commenting on every post I post.