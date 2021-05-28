A Call From The Sun

my golden queer ways leave prints for them to come my sensitive perky breasts, have now pointed to the sun

eyelids burnt from scorching rays

surma, chips off to smudge

i rode a centaur

from Venus, the goddess of love

who reassured i am to be loved

my father who lays within Earth’s soils

i look back at you

while i scratch my ears

i wonder, if maggots still get into yours

Adam, Eve both rest in my loins

weren’t you the serpent of betrayal?

regurgitated bits of the apple

made me spit resistance.

you battered my heart

but not my becoming

as the ones kicked out sung for me

my golden queer ways leave prints

for them to come

my sensitive perky breasts,

have now pointed to the sun

haven’t you heard?

they transcended with love