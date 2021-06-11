Personal Stories

Burning Dry

Its burning and bleeding dry
So near, yet so farfetched the cry.
Bantering, whom to blame
Helplessly watching the flame
In the name of Saffron and Green
Hues of Rainbow in between

Its burning and bleeding Dry
Saffron, white and Green
Hues of rainbow in between
Agenda fixed, program controlled
Italian, lotus and more Indeed
In the name of Saffron and green.

Its burning and bleeding dry
So near, yet so farfetched the cry.
Bantering, whom to blame
Helplessly watching the flame
In the name of Saffron and Green
Hues of Rainbow in between

Its burning and bleeding dry
Who will rise up, stop and try
In the name of Saffron and Green
The white, somewhere there
A mafia, a syndicate, someone’s gain
Laughter so wild and clear
The tears silent and dry.

Yatin Dua

A Development Practitioner in making with a goal to work on public health issues. I’ve been involved with organisations addressing gender and violence, public health issues (HIV AIDS). My academic interests revolve around global histories of sexuality and reproductive polices. Apart from academia, I spend my time writing, taking long walks , listening to music and chatting with friends.

