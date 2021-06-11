Burning Dry

Its burning and bleeding dry So near, yet so farfetched the cry. Bantering, whom to blame Helplessly watching the flame In the name of Saffron and Green Hues of Rainbow in between

Its burning and bleeding Dry

Saffron, white and Green

Hues of rainbow in between

Agenda fixed, program controlled

Italian, lotus and more Indeed

In the name of Saffron and green.

Its burning and bleeding dry

So near, yet so farfetched the cry.

Bantering, whom to blame

Helplessly watching the flame

In the name of Saffron and Green

Hues of Rainbow in between

Its burning and bleeding dry

Who will rise up, stop and try

In the name of Saffron and Green

The white, somewhere there

A mafia, a syndicate, someone’s gain

Laughter so wild and clear

The tears silent and dry.