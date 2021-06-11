Burning Dry

Its burning and bleeding dry
So near, yet so farfetched the cry.
Bantering, whom to blame
Helplessly watching the flame
In the name of Saffron and Green
Hues of Rainbow in between
Its burning and bleeding Dry Saffron, white and Green Hues of rainbow in between Agenda fixed, program controlled Italian, lotus and more Indeed In the name of Saffron and green.
Its burning and bleeding dry Who will rise up, stop and try In the name of Saffron and Green The white, somewhere there A mafia, a syndicate, someone’s gain Laughter so wild and clear The tears silent and dry.
A Development Practitioner in making with a goal to work on public health issues. I’ve been involved with organisations addressing gender and violence, public health issues (HIV AIDS). My academic interests revolve around global histories of sexuality and reproductive polices. Apart from academia, I spend my time writing, taking long walks , listening to music and chatting with friends.
