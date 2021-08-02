So, redo it, then — A hundred thousand and twenty times Somehow, I’m still here Struggling to get it right.

I do not want to go back to the start

To days torn open

By a crumbling heart.

In this still night,

Breaths so hollow and far,

Every move I make

Will leave me with a scar.

So, redo it, then —

A hundred thousand and twenty times

Somehow, I’m still here

Struggling to get it right.

(You could not be real

But you touched me like you are.)

And how can I be brave

What is bravery in a stupid world?

In a still night like this, we lay

Afraid to say a word.

Two robins in a gold cage

But when have clipped wings ever worked?

So, here we are, then —

A hundred thousand and twenty times later

Somehow, I know now,

In the stillness of every night:

I will always be here

I will never get this right.

(You could not be real

But you loved me like you are.)