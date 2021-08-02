Personal Stories

Still III

Posted by Posted on Aug 2 2021 Leave a comment

So, redo it, then —
A hundred thousand and twenty times
Somehow, I’m still here
Struggling to get it right.

I do not want to go back to the start
To days torn open
By a crumbling heart.
In this still night,
Breaths so hollow and far,
Every move I make
Will leave me with a scar.

So, redo it, then —
A hundred thousand and twenty times
Somehow, I’m still here
Struggling to get it right.

(You could not be real
But you touched me like you are.)

And how can I be brave
What is bravery in a stupid world?
In a still night like this, we lay
Afraid to say a word.
Two robins in a gold cage
But when have clipped wings ever worked?

So, here we are, then —
A hundred thousand and twenty times later
Somehow, I know now,
In the stillness of every night:
I will always be here
I will never get this right.

(You could not be real
But you loved me like you are.)

Tags

Share

About the author

Saachi Gupta

Saachi Gupta is an LGBTQ+ activist, animal lover and the author of 'With Love, or Something Like That.' She is a strong believer in equality amongst mankind.

Related posts

Ad / Advertise here

Community

Meet fellow Gaysi's, get advice, ask questions, debate.

Recent posts