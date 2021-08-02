I do not want to go back to the start
To days torn open
By a crumbling heart.
In this still night,
Breaths so hollow and far,
Every move I make
Will leave me with a scar.
So, redo it, then —
A hundred thousand and twenty times
Somehow, I’m still here
Struggling to get it right.
(You could not be real
But you touched me like you are.)
And how can I be brave
What is bravery in a stupid world?
In a still night like this, we lay
Afraid to say a word.
Two robins in a gold cage
But when have clipped wings ever worked?
So, here we are, then —
A hundred thousand and twenty times later
Somehow, I know now,
In the stillness of every night:
I will always be here
I will never get this right.
(You could not be real
But you loved me like you are.)
