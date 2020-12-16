One night and one conversation
I’d look into your eyes
And ask you all that was left unknown
One night and one conversation
I’d intertwine our fingers
and ask you if you really meant
Everything you said and did
One night and one conversation
I’d ask you why you left me hanging for so long
Did you know the future even before I did?
One night and one conversation
I’d ask you if you loved me
when you were sober
One night and one conversation
I would show you where you hurt me
One night and one conversation
I would feel all the things I wanted to feel with you
One night and one conversation then I would let you go and never look back at you
One night and one conversation
